Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) has fallen 18.6% today after an SEC filing noted the company would skip a Nov. 1 interest payment.

It decided to forgo the payment -- about $23.6M on its 7.75% notes due 2019 -- based on ongoing talks with its creditors but says there should be no impact to operating constituents.

It notes the nonpayment is a default under the indenture terms, which matures into an "event of default" if it's not cured or waived before the end of a 30-day grace period on Dec. 1.