New York Mortgage income bounces back in Q3

Q3 net income of $24.6M or $0.22 per share vs. $11.1M and $0.10 in Q2. Dividend is $0.20.

Book value per share of $6.05 up $0.03 from three months earlier. Today's close of $5.92 is a modest discount to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return for quarter on book value of 3.8%.

Net interest income of $13.3M and net interest margin of 281 basis points vs. 312 basis points in Q2.

