Starbucks lower after earnings

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) falls 5% in AH trading after spilling numbers for FQ4.

Global comparable store sales rose 2.0% during the quarter vs. +3.2% expected by analysts. Adjusted for the Atlantic/Gulf hurricanes, comparable sales were up 3%.

Comp growth by region: Americas +3% vs. +3.3% consensus; EMEA +1% vs. +1.7% consensus; China/Asia Pacific +2% vs. +3.2% consensus.

U.S. breakdown: Comparable sales +2%, average ticket +2%; transactions +0%.

The company's consolidated operating margin improved 10 bps to 19.7%.

Starbucks long-term targets: Annual global comparable store sales growth of 3% to 5%; annual consolidated net revenue growth in the high single digits; annual EPS growth of 12% or greater; annual ROIC of 25% or greater.

