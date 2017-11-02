Income and book value up at Main Street Capital

Q3 distributable net interest income of $36.5M or $0.64 per share vs. $35.5M and $0.63 in Q2. Dividend run rate is $0.57.

Net asset value per share of $23.02 up $0.40 from Q2. Today's close was $40.10.

Noninterest operating expense as a percentage of average total assets of 1.5% down a few basis points from Q2.

Put $45M to work during quarter, but repayments mean a net decrease of $10.8M of investments.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

MAIN flat after hours