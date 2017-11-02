Activision Blizzard -3.5% after results hit Q3 revenue record

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) shares have fallen 3.5% after hours following Q3 earnings where it easily exceeded its profit outlook.

GAAP revenues hit a Q3 record of $1.62B, up from last year's $1.57B; those from digital channels were a Q3 record of $1.35B.

Operating cash flows were $379M.

Activision Blizzard had 384M monthly active users overall: Activision 49M (a record); Blizzard 42M (a record); King 293M. Players spent more than 50 minutes a day in ATVI games.

For Q4, it's guiding (including impact of GAAP deferrals) to revenues of $2.335B (light of consensus for $2.438B), and EPS of $0.82 (vs. consensus for $0.89). For calendar 2017, it's guiding to revenues of $6.85B (above consensus for $6.793B) and EPS of $2.16 (above expectations for $2.13).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

