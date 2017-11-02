Herbalife Q3 top line down 3%; earnings down 38%; ytd cash flow up 62%; earnings guidance lowered; shares down 6% after hours

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Q3 results ($M): Net Sales: 1,085.4 (-3.3%).

Sales by region: North America: 199.8 (-17.1%); Mexico: 114.3 (+1.3%); South/Central America: 116.7 (-3.6%); EMEA: 213.9 (+6.1%); Asia Pacific: 230.9 (-0.2%); China: 209.8 (-2.1%).

Volume point growth: North America: -16.1%; Mexico: -9.0%; South/Central America: -6.8%; EMEA: +2.7%; Asia Pacific: +1.0%; China: -3.5%.

Net Income: 54.5 (-37.9%); Non-GAAP Net Income: 67.7 (-35.3%); EPS: 0.66 (-34.7%); Non-GAAP EPS: 0.82 (-32.2%); CF Ops (9 mo.): 404.4 (+61.8%).

2017 Guidance: Volume point growth: 2.9 - 4.2% decline from flat to 5.0% decline; net sales growth: 0.6 - 1.9% decline from 3.0% decline to 2.0% growth; non-GAAP EPS: 3.90 - 4.10 from $4.30 - 4.70.

2018 Guidance: Volume point growth: 2.0 - 6.0%; sales growth: 5.5 - 9.5%; non-GAAP EPS: $3.82 - 4.22.