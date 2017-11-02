AIG lower by 2.3% after posting big loss

Q3 after-tax operating loss of $1.1B or $1.22 per share vs. income of $1.1B and $1.01 a year ago.

Pretax catastrophe losses of $3B, inline with previous estimates.

Added $836M pretax to prior accident year loss reserves thanks to unfavorable developments mostly in commercial long-tail lines.

4.6M shares bought back for $275M during quarter, along with $3M in warrants.

Book value per share (excl. AOCI) of $74.01 down from $76.33 a year ago.

Conference call tomorrow at 8 ET

Source: Press Release

AIG -2.3% after hours