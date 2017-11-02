EOG Resources edges higher after strong Q3; sees 20% U.S. output growth

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) +0.7% after-hours as it reports better than expected Q3 earnings and revenues, as crude oil volumes, higher crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas prices and lower transportation expense resulted in increases to discretionary cash flow and EBITDA

EOG says Q3 crude oil volumes rose 16% Y/Y to 327.9K bbl/day, with production curtailments and completion delays due to Hurricane Harvey reducing volumes by 15K bbl/day during the quarter.

Lease and well expenses on a per-unit basis rose 4% compared to the prior-year period.

EOG expanded its premium inventory during the quarter to ~8K net drilling locations from 7,200, bringing total premium net resource potential to 7.3B boe, up 12%.

The company says it now expects to complete ~505 net wells in 2017 vs. its original outlook of 480 net wells, is targeting 20% U.S. crude oil growth, and expects to fund capex and its dividend using discretionary cash flow.