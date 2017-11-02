Across-the-board growth paces Sierra Wireless beat

Sierra Wireless (SWIR +2.9% ) Q3 earnings beat expectations on top and bottom lines with solid growth in the core OEM Solutions unit.

Shares are up 0.4% in after-hours trading.

Net earnings rose to $7.6M from last year's $4.1M; EBITDA of $13.1M beat an expected $11.8M.

Gross margin was 33.4% vs. a year-ago 32.2%.

Revenue by segment: OEM Solutions, $138.5M (up 8.4%); Enterprise Solutions, $26.3M (up 38.8%); Cloud and Connectivity Services, $8.4M (up 23%).

For Q4, it's expecting revenue of $172M-$180M (in line with consensus for $176.7M) and EPS of $0.21-$0.29 (vs. $0.25 consensus).

Cash and equivalents were down $14.8M to $74.2M, due to high working capital requirements.

Conference call to come at 6 p.m. ET.

