Stag Industrial in high cotton

Q3 core FFO of $42M or $0.43 per share vs. $30.3M and $0.40 a year ago.

Cash NOI up 19.4% to $62M.

Put $119.7M to work buying 10 buildings during quarter totaling 2.3M square feet with cap rate of 7.5%.

Sold five buildings totaling 791K square feet for $34.7M.

New leases totaled 2M square feet with a cash rent change of 10.5%, GAAP rent change of 18.7%.

Retention of 70.9% on 1.3M square feet of expiring leases with cash rent change of 8.5%, GAAP rent change of 15.3%.

$65.2M of equity raised through ATM program.

STAG flat after hours