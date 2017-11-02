Pandora -9.3% as Q3 revenues miss the mark

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) has slid 9.3% in postmarket trading after revenues fell just short in Q3 earnings where nice subscriptions growth nonetheless carried a flat advertising business.

Net loss widened on a GAAP basis to $66.2M, while EBITDA improved to -$5.3M from a year-ago -$6.6M.

Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 was $0.02 better than expected.

Total subscribers reached 5.19M (up 29%); paid subscribers crossed the 1M mark in October.

Listener hours fell to 5.15B from a year-ago 5.4B. Active listeners hit 73.7M and exclude 1.1M listeners from Australia/New Zealand as Pandora's exiting business there.

Ad RPM hit an all-time high of $70.27, vs. the prior year's $58.10 (up 21%).

Revenue by segment: Advertising, $275.7M (up 1%); Subscriptions, $84.4M (up 50%); Ticketing, $18.5M (down 16%).

Cash and investments came to $499.4M at quarter's end, vs. last quarter's $227.6M.

Guidance will be discussed on its conference call, to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release