Stocks finish little changed in busy earnings day

Stocks ended mixed after a late rally trimmed earlier losses, sending the Dow to a new record high while the S&P 500 finished flat and the Nasdaq underperformed.

Stocks initially fell following leaked details of the House tax cut bill but bounced back, led by financials (+0.9%), real estate (+0.9%), industrials (+0.5%) and utilities (+0.4%).

On the minus side, telecom services (-1%), materials (-0.8%) and consumer discretionary (-0.8%) finished near the bottom of the sector standings.

The tech sector (+0.1%) eked out a win but was weighed down by Facebook, which fell 2.1% despite reporting better than expected earnings and revenues.

U.S. Treasury prices rose, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note shedding 3 bps to 2.35% and the two-year yield losing a basis point to 1.62%.

U.S. crude oil rose 0.4% to settle at $54.54/bbl.