Apple up 2.9% after Q3 beats revenue, EPS, and device estimates

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares are up 2.87% aftermarket following Q4 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Q1 estimates include gross margins between 38% and 38.5% and revenue of $84B to $87B (consensus: $84.9B).

Revenue growth by region (Y/Y): Americas, 14%; Europe, 20%; China, 12%; Japan, -11%; Rest of Asia Pacific, 5%.

Product sales: iPhone, 46.7M (estimate: 46.4M; +3% Y/Y); iPad, 10.3M (estimate: 10M; +11%); Mac, 5.4M (estimate: 4.7M; +10%).

Other key metrics: Services revenue, $8.5B; Other Products revenue, $3.2B; gross margin, 37.9% (-0.1%); cash and equivalents, $269B.

Press release

Previously: Apple beats by $0.20, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)

Previously: Apple declares $0.63 dividend (Nov. 2)

Update: Conference call starting at 5 pm ET here.