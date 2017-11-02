Ellington Residential EPS falls after capital raise; book value edges higher

Q3 adjusted core earnings of $5.6M or $0.43 per share vs. $5.1M and $0.47 in Q2 (3.23M shares issued late in Q2; another $13.9M raised during Q3 through ATM program). Dividend is $0.40.

Book value per share of $14.76 up a nickel from three months earlier. Today's close of $13.28 is a 10% discount to Sept. 30 book.

Economic return for the quarter of $0.45 per share or 3% on book value.

Adjusted net interest margin of 1.45% down 18 basis points from Q2.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

Previously: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT misses by $0.03 (Nov. 2)

EARN flat after hours