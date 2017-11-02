Amgen and Novartis expand collaboration with leading Alzheimer's research institute with launch of new long-term study of CNP520

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and development partner Novartis (NYSE:NVS) expand their collaboration with the Banner Alzheimer's Institute with the initiation of a new study, the Alzheimer's Prevention Initiative (API) Generation Study 2. The trial follows Generation Study 1 assessing whether BACE1 inhibitor CNP520 can prevent or delay the onset of Alzheimer's disease (AD) in a high-risk population.

Generation Study 2 is a five-year trial that will enroll ~2,000 cognitively healthy adults (ages 60 - 75) who are at high-risk of developing AD due to their age and the presence of two copies of a gene called APOE4 or one copy of the gene with evidence of elevated brain amyloid. Participants will be randomized to receive one of two doses of CNP520 (15 mg or 50 mg) or placebo.

APOE4 is a major risk factor for late-onset AD. Only 2% of the world's population carry two copies, but ~25% carry one copy.

BACE initiates the production of beta amyloid, the primary constituent of amyloid plaques which are believed to play a key role in the development of AD. Inhibiting BACE could potentially reduce the production of amyloid plaques.

Previously: Amgen and Novartis team up in neuroscience (Sept. 1, 2015)