More on American Homes 4 Rent's inline Q3

Q3 core FFO of $79.4M or $0.25 per share vs. $69.1M and $0.24 a year ago. AFFO of $0.20 per share vs. $0.19.

Core NOI margin on same-home properties of 63.3% up 160 basis points Y/Y. Core NOI after capex for same-home properties up 5.5%.

Same-home portfolio leasing percentage flat at 95.2%.

Rental rate growth of 4.9% on new leases, 3.9% on renewal leases.

Portfolio of 46,026 leased properties down 63 properties during quarter.

Hurricane-related net charges amounted to $10.1M was excluded from CFFO and AFFO, and same-home operating results.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

AMH flat after hours