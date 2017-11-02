DoJ ends probe of Chesapeake's mineral royalty practices

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) says the U.S. Justice Department concluded a three-year probe of its mineral royalty payment and land purchase practices without taking action, according to its 10-Q filing.

CHK says the DoJ advised it on Sept. 19 that it had ended the investigation, but it remains in discussions with the U.S. Postal Service and various states, which separately sought information about the royalty payment practices.

Last month, a U.S. District Court in Ohio dismissed a lawsuit by landowners and others that claimed CHK should not have charged post-production costs against payments to them, halting some cases against the company.