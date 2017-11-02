Arista Networks +6.5% after doubling profits in Q3

Arista Networks (ANET -8.2% ) is up 6.5% after hours following Q3 earnings that logged a healthy beat with sales growing sequentially and year-over-year.

Net income on a non-GAAP basis more than doubled to $128.2M from $61.2M. Revenues rose 50.8% Y/Y and were up 8% vs. Q2's figure.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) was 64.4%, down slightly from a year-ago 64.6%.

Revenue breakout: Product, $380.3M (up 49.6%); Service, $57.3M (up 59%).

For Q4, it's guided to revenue of $450M-$464M (above consensus for $447.1M), along with gross margin of 63-65% and operating margin of 30-32%.

