Sprint +5%, T-Mobile +3% as WSJ reports sign of merger life

Another hour, another report: Sprint (NYSE:S) is up 5% after hours, and T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) up 2.9% , as The Wall Street Journal says T-Mobile has restarted merger talks on a deal that could be reached within weeks.

As always, the two could fail to agree on terms, but they're working on saving the deal, according to the report.

T-Mobile has made a revised offer that Sprint is considering, and Sprint's board discussed the merger situation at a meeting today.

