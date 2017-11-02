Clean Energy Fuels -14% after big Q3 miss

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) -14.2% after-hours following a much wider than expected Q3 loss on 15% lower revenues Y/Y, also weaker than expected.

CLNE says revenue fell due to a lower effective price per gallon, largely stemming from the sale of certain assets related to the upstream production portion of its RNG business to BP during Q1, which has caused lower revenue from the sale of certain tradable credits the company generates by selling CNG, LNG and its Redeem RNG vehicle fuel.

CLNE also cites the expiration of the U.S. federal excise tax credits for alternative fuels as of year-end 2016.

Station construction revenue fell between periods, mostly due to fewer station upgrade projects; the company says it is closing 42 underperforming and unprofitable stations.