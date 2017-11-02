WSJ: Activist investor's new push for higher NXP Semi price

The Wall Street Journal reports that activist investor Elliott Management Corp. has enlisted UBS bank to push for a higher acquisition price for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).
Qualcomm offered $110 per share or about $39B when it made the acquisition offer last fall.
The deal has hit a number of regulatory delays that have given investors time to push for a higher price.
In yesterday's earnings report, Qualcomm said it hoped to close the acquisition early next year.
NXP shares are up 0.2% aftermarket.
