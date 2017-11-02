'Premature to discuss any potential liability,' PG&E CEO says of California fires

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) "had few answers" in today's earnings conference call, according to WSJ, as analysts pressed the company to address its potential liability in last month's northern California wildfires that damaged or destroyed 14,700 homes across and killed 43 people.

"It is premature to discuss any potential liability for the recent wildfires given that there has been no determination of the causes of any of the fires," President and CEO Geisha Williams said during the call.

CFO Jason Wells said PG&E's current forecast for costs related to restoration and repairs related to the fires is in the $160M-$200M range, but declined to speculate on any potential timing for liability recognition in the wildfire catastrophe, citing an ongoing state probe.

The state's investigation into whether some of the fires were sparked by power lines maintained by PG&E's Pacific Gas & Electric unit is expected to take months, but the company said today that it knows of at least nine lawsuits filed against it already in connection with the fires, likely with more to come.