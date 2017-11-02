CBS -1.1% as Q3 ad sales slip out of spotlight

CBS (CBS -3.1% ) is off another 1.1% after hours following Q3 earnings that missed expectations as ad sales declined and were surpassed by affiliate fees and subscriptions as a revenue source.

During the quarter we saw dramatic growth in our affiliate and subscription fees, including revenue from traditional and skinny bundles as well as over-the-top viewing," says CEO/Chairman Les Moonves. "Today we have more subscribers at CBS and at Showtime than we did a year ago, and best of all, newer digital platforms are resulting in more revenue per subscriber than traditional ones. So not only are we growing our subs, but we are growing our rates as well.

Revenues grew 3%, operating income fell 2% (to $707M), and net earnings from continuing operations fell 10% to $418M.

Cash flow from continuing operations was $26M; free cash flow was an $18M outflow.

Revenue by type: Advertising, $1.11B (down 4.8%); Content licensing and distribution, $860M (down 22.4%); Affiliate and subscription fees, $1.15B (up 52.1%).

