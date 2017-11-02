GE closes below $20, capping longest daily losing streak since 2009

GE fell again today ( -0.4% ) for the ninth straight session, its worst losing streak in eight years, and the stock's first close below $20 since July 2012.

While some analysts once believed ~$20 might make a buying level for investors to consider, J.P. Morgan yesterday set a new Street-low price target of $17, citing weak revenue and profit in GE's power generation business.

Vertical Research's Jeff Sprague cautions not to expect much of a rebound: “GE will still have a challenging growth outlook. While there could be a short-term technical pop, the fundamental recovery will take time."

Separately, a new proposed class action lawsuit accuses GE of securities fraud for concealing how falling demand, excess inventory and higher costs would cause it fall far short of its 2017 profit forecast and led to an inflated stock price.