Mexican regulator: America Movil can charge rivals to connect calls

Mexico's telecom regulator says that America Movil (AMX +0.6% ) can again charge competitors for completing mobile calls to its network, starting Jan. 1.

The company had been barred from such payments (while rivals such as AT&T (T -1.1% ) and Telefonica (TEF +0.1% ) could keep charging on their own part) due to America Movil's dominance in the country. But regulator IFT has been re-examining the restriction, and says the company can charge 0.028562 pesos per minute for interconnection.

It also ruled that America Movil would pay competitors 0.112799 pesos per minute for the same service. But the gap between the charges that's now under 0.09 pesos was previously 0.19 pesos.

AT&T had argued that resuming the interconnect charges would cost it, Telefonica and other rivals millions.