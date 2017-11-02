U.S. sets duties of up to 20% on Canadian softwood lumber

The U.S. Commerce Department issues a final finding that imports of Canadian softwood lumber are being unfairly subsidized and dumped on the U.S. market, escalating a trade dispute between the two countries.

If the tariffs announced today become permanent, most Canadian producers would pay a combined countervailing and anti-dumping rate of ~20% or more, depending on the Canadian mill.

The U.S. imported $5.66B worth of softwood lumber from Canada during 2016.

