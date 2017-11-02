Enbridge eyes expansion possibilities from Capline reversal

Enbridge (ENB -4.2% ) says it is weighing opportunities to expand its pipeline network if the proposed Capline pipeline reversal goes ahead, providing access to the eastern Gulf Coast refining market for Canadian oil.

“It’s early days on Capline, they have only just announced the potential reversal, but for sure it’s one of the things we are pushing hard on,” CEO Al Monaco said during today's earnings conference call when asked if ENB would expand its pipelines feeding Illinois or partner with Capline owners to provide a path for oil sands crude to the Gulf Coast.

Capline operator Marathon Petroleum launched a non-binding open season last month to gauge shipper interest in reversing the pipeline to move 300K bbl/day of of crude south from Illinois to Louisiana beginning in 2022.