Hill-Rom fiscal Q4 top line up 5%; earnings up 34%; FY cash flow up 11%

Hill-Rom Holdings (NYSE:HRC) fiscal Q4 results ($M): Revenues: 738.3 (+4.6%); Product Sales & Service: 643.5 (+5.0%); Rental Revenue: 94.8 (+1.9%).

Net Income: 69.4 (+34.2%); EPS: 0.18 (+5.9%); CF Ops (FY): 311.1 (+10.6%).

Fiscal 2018 Guidance: Revenue growth: 3 - 4%; non-GAAP EPS: $4.22 - 4.30; cash flow ops: $330M - 340M.

Fiscal Q1 Guidance: Revenue growth: ~3%; non-GAAP EPS ex. items: $0.77 - 0.79.

Long-term objectives (through 2020): Revenue growth: 3 - 4%; core revenue growth: 4 - 5% (adjusts for recent divestitures and other non-strategic assets the company may exit before 2020); non-GAAP operating margin: 19 - 20%; non-GAAP EPS growth: 10 - 12%; cash flow ops: more than $1.1B over next three years.