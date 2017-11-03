PennyMac Mortgage off nearly 4% after Q3 miss

Q3 net income of $13.3M or $0.20 per share vs. $26.4M and $0.38 in Q2. Dividend is $0.47.

Net investment income of $75.8% down 10% from Q2.

Book value per share of $19.74 down $0.30 from three months earlier. Yesterday's close of $16.16 is an 18% discount to Sept. 30 book.

1M shares bought back during quarter for $16.9M.

ROE of 4% vs. 8% in Q2.

Since quarter's end, agreed to sell another $324M in UPB of loans from the distressed portfolio.

