Universal Display up after Q3 beats, upside FY17 guidance

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) shares are up 2.53% premarket following yesterday’s Q3 revenue and EPS beats with raised upside guidance. The company forecasts FY17 revenue of $310M to $320M (consensus: $298.31M), up from $285M to $300M.

Key metrics: revenue from material sales, $47M (+100% Y/Y); revenue from royalty and license fees, $12M (+131%); operating income, $15.8M; cash and equivalents, $69M; operating expenses, $32.4M.

Press release

Previously: Universal Display beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (Nov. 2)

Previously: Universal Display declares $0.03 dividend (Nov. 2)