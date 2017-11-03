Bloomin' Brands lower after earnings

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) reports comparable restaurant sales were up 0.6% at U.S. Outback Steakhouse in Q3. Outback traffic was up 0.1%.

Comparable sales were down 2.8% at Carrabba's Italian Grill and fell off 4.3% at Bonefish U.S.

Restaurant-level operating margin declined 110 bps Y/Y to 13.3%.

Looking ahead, Bloomin' Brands lowers it full-year EPS guidance to a range of $1.31 to $1.36 vs. $1.40 consensus and $1.40 to $1.47 prior.

