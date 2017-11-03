Labor costs take a bit at Potbelly

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) reports comparable sales fell 4.8% in Q3 at company-owned stores.

Labor costs rose 30 bps to 29.4% of sales during the quarter. Costs of goods sold fell 60 bps to 26.8% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA fell 13.5% to $9.6M.

Looking ahead, Potbelly sees opening 45 to 50 new shops for the full year. Full-year EPS is expected to fall at the low end of the guidance range of $0.30 to $0.33.

