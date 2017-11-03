Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC), Lifepoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT), Aetna (NYSE:AET), Centene (NYSE:CNC) and Humana (NYSE:HUM) all initiated with Neutral ratings by Credit Suisse.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS), (NYSE:HCA) and Cigna (NYSE:CI) all initiated with Outperform ratings by Credit Suisse.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) initiated with Underperform rating by Credit Suisse.

Bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) upgraded to Equal Weight by Morgan Stanley.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) upgraded to Neutral by Robert W. Baird.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) price target raised to $285 (12% upside) from $237 by Needham after Q3 beat and guidance raise.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) price target raised to $7.50 (28% upside) from $6.50 by Maxim Group.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) price target raised to $10 (38% upside) from $6 by H.C. Wainwright citing improved prospects for DCR-PHXC.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) downgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank.

Ocera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OCRX) downgraded to Neutral by H.C. Wainwright following Mallinckrodt bid.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) downgraded to Market Perform by Raymond James.

Source: Bloomberg