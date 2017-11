Q3 net investment income of $0.16 per share vs. $0.15 earned in Q2. Distribution is $0.15.

Net asset value per share of $6.72 down a penny from three months earlier. Last night's close was $5.87.

Net investment activity was negative $74.4M.

660K shares repurchased at average price of $5.99 each for total of $4M. Another 592K shares repurchased since the end of the quarter.

Conference call at 10 ET

AINV flat premarket