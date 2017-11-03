Cinemark outperforms industry box office

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) tops sales estimates with its Q3 report.

Revenue was reported at $711M vs. $703M consensus, while adjused EBITDA came in at $153M vs. $147M consensus.

The average ticket price during the quarter wass up 1.8% to $6.32.

Concession revenue per patron jumped 7.0% to $3.67.

"We continued our trend of outperforming the North American box office in the third quarter, beating industry results by approximately 200 basis points. We have now exceeded market growth for 31 out of 35 quarters," notes Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi.

