Kratos Defense and Security up 2.3% after Q3 revenue beat, raised FY17 guidance

Kratos Defense and Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) shares are up 2.34% premarket after yesterday’s Q3 report beat revenue estimates, met on EPS, and included downside Q4 guidance but in-line for the year. The company expects Q4 revenue of $185M to $195M (consensus: $197.29M) with adjusted EBITDA of $15.4M to $17.4M.

Full-year 2017 guidance was raised to put revenue from $735M to $745M (consensus: $737.2M; up from $720M to $740M) with adjusted EBITDA from $52M to $54M.

Segment revenue: Unmanned Systems, $41.6M (+127% Y/Y); Kratos Government Solutions, $115.4M (+2%); Public Safety & Security, $39.2M (+14%).

Key metrics: Bookings, $228.7M; book-to-bill ratio, 1.2 to 1.0; adjusted EBITDA, $14.5M; backlog, $798.9M; bid and proposal pipeline, $6.6B; cash and equivalents, $239.2M.

