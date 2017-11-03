W.P. Carey names new CEO alongside Q3 beat

Q3 adjusted FFO of $148.2M or $1.37 per share vs. $148.4M and $1.38 in Q2. Dividend boosted to $1.005 from $1.00.

Full-year AFFO guidance lifted to $5.25-$5.35 from $5.10-$5.30.

Owned Real Estate segment AFFO of $116.3M or $1.07 per share.

Investment Management segment AFFO of $31.9M or $0.30 per share.

CEO Mark DeCesaris to retire, effective Dec. 31. He's to be replaced in the CEO spot and on the board by current President Jason Fox.

