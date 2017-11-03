CBL crumbles 20% after earnings miss, guidance cut, slash in dividend

Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.50 fell from $0.57 a year ago. Estimates were for a more modest decline to $0.54. Dividend is cut to $0.20 per share from $0.265 - saving $50M per year in cash.

Same-center NOI down 2.6% during quarter. Same-center sales per square foot were flat Y/Y.

Portfolio occupancy of 93.1% down 40 basis points Y/Y. Same-center occupancy of 91.8% down 120 basis points.

Full-year FFO per share now seen at $2.08-$2.12 from $2.18-$2.24, with same-center NOI growth of negative 2%-3% vs. flat to negative 2% previous.

