Ruth's Hospitality missed estimates

Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) reports company-owned comparable restaurant sales fell 1.6% in Q3, consisted of an average check decrease of 0.1%.

Traffic declined 1.5% for the period.

Total restaurant sales advanced 0.9% to $79.44M.

Franchise income rose 7.4% to $4.2M.

Average unit weekly company-owned sales slipped 2.8% to $87.3K.

Food and beverage costs as a percentage of restaurant sales for the company grew 175 bps to 31.9%, pprimarily due to a 10.9% increase in total beef costs.

Operating margin rate squeezed 320 bps to 3.5%.

FY2017 Guidance: Food and beverage costs: 29% to 31% of restaurant sales; Restaurant operating expenses: 47% to 49% of restaurant sales; Marketing and advertising costs: 2.9% to 3.1% of total revenues; G&A expenses: $32M to $34M; Effective tax rate: 31% to 34%; Capital expenditure: $20M to $23M; Diluted shares outstanding: 31M to 31.2M.