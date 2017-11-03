Airbus working toward new A380 order with Emirates

Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) says it is working with Emirates on a follow-up purchase of more A380 airliners, which would provide needed relief to the program that is running out of orders.

Airbus and Emirates hope to reach a deal by the time of the Dubai Air Show, which opens Nov. 12, representatives of the two sides say in Hamburg, where Emirates took delivery of its 100th A380.

The Airbus A380 - the company's largest and most expensive plane - has become a tough sell, with Emirates the only major customer for the double-decker plane as carriers pick smaller aircraft.