Acacia Communications down 2% after Q3 beats, downside guidance

Acacia Communications (NASDAQ:ACIA) shares are down 2.17% premarket after yesterday’s Q3 report beat EPS and revenue estimates but included downside guidance. The Q4 guidance puts revenue from $83M to $93M (consensus: $113.12M) with EPS from $0.19 to $0.36 (consensus: $0.47).

Key metrics: Non-GAAP gross margin, 43.7%; income from operations, $14.6M; adjusted EBITDA, $17.8M; cash and equivalents, $115.76M; total operating expenses, $37.2M.

Analyst upgrade: B. Riley upgrades Acacia from Neutral to Buy and ups its price target by $5 to $49.

The firm cites improving China demand and new product ramp up.

