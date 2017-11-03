Valeritas' V-Go helps type 2 diabetes control blood sugar levels in proof-of-concept study

Data from a proof-of-concept study showed type 2 diabetics using Valeritas Holdings' (OTCQB:VLRX) V-Go Wearable Basal plus Bolus Insulin Delivery Device with a simplified physician-driven insulin titration algorithm improved their A1C control while reducing their insulin requirements. The results will be presented today at the 17th Annual Diabetes Technology Meeting in Bethesda, MD.

15 patients were evaluated after using V-Go for four months. Most insulin adjustments were made during the first three weeks. 67% (n=10/15) achieved an average A1C reduction of 1.6% and an average decrease in daily insulin from 144U/day to 60U/day.

The incidence of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar) decreased from 23% at baseline to 7% by month 4.