Duke Energy flat as Irma, bad weather knock $0.14 off Q3 earnings

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is flat premarket after Q3 earnings beat analyst expectations but come in ~5% short of the year-ago result, largely due to disruptions caused by Hurricane Irma.
Total operating revenue fell 1.5% to $6.48B and operating revenue in its electric utilities and infrastructure unit slipped 3.3% to $6.13B in the quarter.
DUK says "less favorable weather, including the lost revenue associated with Hurricane Irma," knocked $0.14 off Q3 EPS; the company has ~1.8M customers in Florida, which was ravaged by the storm.
DUK trims the upper end of its FY 2017 earnings outlook, now seeing EPS of $4.50-$4.60 vs. its earlier outlook of $4.50-$4.70 but still in-line with $4.58 analyst consensus estimate.
This was corrected on 11/03/2017 at 09:34 PM. The headline has been rewritten to clarify that the $0.14/share hit to DUK's Q3 earnings was not entirely due to Hurricane Irma but instead to Irma and other negative weather events. Seeking Alpha regrets the error.