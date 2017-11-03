Duke Energy flat as Irma knocks $0.14 off Q3 earnings

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) is flat premarket after Q3 earnings beat analyst expectations but come in ~5% short of the year-ago result, largely due to disruptions caused by Hurricane Irma.

Total operating revenue fell 1.5% to $6.48B and operating revenue in its electric utilities and infrastructure unit slipped 3.3% to $6.13B in the quarter.

DUK says "less favorable weather, including the lost revenue associated with Hurricane Irma," knocked $0.14 off Q3 EPS; the company has ~1.8M customers in Florida, which was ravaged by the storm.

DUK trims the upper end of its FY 2017 earnings outlook, now seeing EPS of $4.50-$4.60 vs. its earlier outlook of $4.50-$4.70 but still in-line with $4.58 analyst consensus estimate.