UE rate hits lowest since 2000 alongside big slide in labor force participation

Alongside 261K jobs added in October, September's 33K job loss was revised to a gain of 18K, and August's 169K jobs added was revised up to 208K. Adding it all up, we'll call the report inline on that basis.

The unemployment rate did fall to 4.1%, but that came thanks a big decline in labor force participation to 62.7% from 63.1%. The U-6 unemployment rate fell to 7.9% from 8.3%. A year ago, it was at 9.5%.

The average workweek was flat in October at 34.4 hours. Average hourly earnings of $26.53 dipped by a penny, and rose 2.4% on a Y/Y basis.

The Street's verdict at the moment says "miss," with the 10-year Treasury yield down two basis points to 2.33%. TLT +0.2% , TBT -0.4%

The dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) has moved modestly lower, and gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) has added about $5 per ounce.

Previously: 261K jobs added in October, UE rate drops to 4.1% (Nov. 3)