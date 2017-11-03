More on Revlon's Q3

Revlon (NYSE:REV) reports pro forma net sales down 11.6% XFX in Q3, primarily due to sales declines in the North America mass retail channel.

Consumer segment net sales decreased 10.5% to $306.7M, primarily driven by net sales declines in the mass retail channel in North America due to continued softness in consumption, inventory de-stocking by certain retail customers and higher sales returns and incentives.

Professional segment net sales declined 9.9% to $107M, driven by continued lower net sales of CND nail products and American Crew men’s grooming products.

Elizabeth Arden net sales expanded 83.5% to $248.1M.

Gross margin rate squeezed 400 bps to 56.5%.

Pro forma adjusted EBITDA fell 48.9% to $53.6M.