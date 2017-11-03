Nsadaq Reports October Volumes

U.S. equity options contracts recorded volume of 133M in Oct. vs. 116M in September.

Europe options and futures contracts recorded volume of 7.0M in Oct. vs. 7.6M in September.

U.S. Cash equity volume of 23,701M shares vs. 22,592M in September.

Oct. European cash equity shares traded of $88B vs. $75B in September.

Oct. U.S. Fixed income volume of $1,433B vs. 1,356B in September.

Oct. European fixed income volume of 2.3M contracts vs. 3.1M in September.

3Q17 U.S. equity options contract 364M; market share of 41.0%; revenue capture per contract $0.14.

3Q17 Europe options and futures contracts volume of 19.2M; revenue capture per contract $0.51.

3Q17 U.S. Cash equity volume of 69,116M shares; market share 18.1%; revenue per 1000 share $0.52.

3Q17 European cash equity shares traded of $221B; market share 67.9%; revenue capture per 1000 traded $0.11.

(NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Press Release