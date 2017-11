Q3 normalized FFO of $22.7M or $0.27 per share vs. $25.7M and $0.31 one year ago. AFFO of $0.25 per share vs. $0.28.

Normalized FAD of $18.8M or $0.23 per share vs. $21.2M and $0.26 a year ago. Distribution is $0.26.

Total same-store cash NOI down 1.9% Y/Y; managed same-store cash NOI down 6.6%; triple-net same-store cash NOI up 4.5%.

$296M of asset sales announced since Q3 ended; net proceeds are seen at $110M.

Conference call at 9 ET

SNR flat premarket