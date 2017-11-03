Starbucks execs talk up U.S. performance

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) execs defended the company's performance in the U.S. during yesterday's conference call.

They noted that the chain has easily outperformed the U.S. retail restaurant industry averages on a traffic and comparable sales basis and teased that the "holiday plan" in place gives the restaurant operator an extra dose of confidence.

On profitability, SBUX management noted that operational savings are due to be seen in the U.S. business and the company is set to raise EPS the old-fashioned way - lowering share count via buybacks.

On Wall Street, Bernstein analyst Sara Senatore notes that underlying Starbucks traffic trends were the best in six quarters and throughput (line speed) is improving. Wells Fargo's Bonnie Herzog says she is "highly encouraged" by Starbucks' plan to lean into stronger businesses such as China.

Sources: Starbucks earnings call transcript, Bloomberg

Shares of Starbucks are down 0.75% premarket to $54.46 after being down as much as 6% in the AH session yesterday.

