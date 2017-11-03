Sarepta on go with early-stage study of gene therapy GALGT2 for DMD; shares up 1% premarket

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) is up 1% premarket on light volume on the heels of its announcement that the FDA has signed off on its IND for gene therapy GALGT2 for the potential treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

A Phase 1/2a clinical trial, expected to start by year-end, will be led by Nationwide Children's Hospital's Kevin Flanagan, M.D. Initial enrollment will be six patients.

In animal models, overexpression of GALGT2 produced normal muscle function even in the absence of dystrophin.

The company licensed GALGT2 from Nationwide in January.